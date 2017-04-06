SACP rejects ANC's accusations

File. The ANC accused its alliance partner, the South African Communist Party of disseminating contents of a bilateral meeting that discussed President Jacob Zuma’s controversial cabinet reshuffle. Photo: Facebook / SACP Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has rejected reports that it's been leaking confidential information from its meetings with the ANC.

At a media briefing this week, the ANC accused its alliance partner of disseminating contents of a bilateral meeting that discussed President Jacob Zuma’s controversial cabinet reshuffle.

The SACP has now hit back, saying the leak about Zuma’s intentions to fire Pravin Gordhan came from the ANC itself.

However the governing party is convinced its alliance partner can no longer be trusted with sensitive information.

"This leak was subsequently followed by a fully-fledged media briefing on the contents of a closed meeting, and the African National Congress intends to raise these matters with the Communist Party in the next bilateral meeting, because when we talk to our alliance partners, sometimes we share with them uncomfortable things that we disagree on. But we always bank on confidentiality of the discussion among other alliance partners" ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe said.

"When one partner breaks that confidentiality, it creates more difficulties, because it means that we must find it difficult to brief them in advance on things that are sensitive."

eNCA