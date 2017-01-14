SACP rubbishes SABC chair's claims they interfered

File: The SACP has come out in full support of Blade Nzimande who is the party's Secretary General and is threatening to take Ellen Tshabalala on legally. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Denvor de Wee

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party has rubbished claims by former SABC chair Ellen Tshabalala that it interfered in the public broadcaster's affairs.

In a statement, the SACP says she fabricated the allegation because she harbours a grudge against the party.

On Friday, Tshabalala told the ad hoc committee probing the fitness of the SABC board to hold office, that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande should not have commented publically on the SABC's migration to digital television.

The SACP has come out in full support of Nzimande who is the party's Secretary General and is threatening to take her on legally.

The party noted that Unisa had confirmed that Tshabalala did not obtain the university qualifications she claimed to have.

eNCA