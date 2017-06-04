SACP: Zuma and son selling out South Africans

File: SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande and his deputy, Jeremey Cropnin, warned on Sunday that the ANC might not win the 2019 election. Photo: African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Communist Party (SACP) said on Sunday that President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane were selling out the citizens of South Africa.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said Zuma's involvement in alleged state capture was highly concerning.



"Every week, in fact almost every day, with a barrage of leaked emails and more whistle-blowers coming forward, the sheer scale of corporate capture and of parasitic plundering of public resources by the Gupta network becomes more evident.

"Sadly, and more concerning, is that the central role of President Zuma and his son in the auctioning off of our national sovereignty is also increasingly apparent."

Nzimade said the levels of "racialised and gender poverty, inequality and unemployment" persisted and were even worsening, while a network of parasitic plunderers fly around the world in private jets with known foreign money launderers, or acquire multimillion-rand apartments in gold-plated bolt holes in Dubai.

The Sunday Times reports that Zuma has a palatial home in Dubai, next door to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

The Presidency denies this.

eNCA