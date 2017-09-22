Sadtu withdraws members from 30 Eldorado Park schools

File: The South African Democratic Union is blaming the education department for failing to handle the situation. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Union (Sadtu) has withdrawn its members from 30 schools in Eldorado Park.

The union is reportedly citing allegations of racism for its move.

It is believed the decision was sparked by the stand-off between coloured and black teachers at Klipspruit West Secondary School.

In July, parents at the school rejected the appointment of a black principal.

Sadtu is blaming the education department for failing to handle the situation.

Matric pupils are set to write preliminary exams next week.



eNCA