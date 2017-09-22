Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Sadtu withdraws members from 30 Eldorado Park schools

  • South Africa
File: The South African Democratic Union is blaming the education department for failing to handle the situation. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Union (Sadtu) has withdrawn its members from 30 schools in Eldorado Park.

The union is reportedly citing allegations of racism for its move.

It is believed the decision was sparked by the stand-off between coloured and black teachers at Klipspruit West Secondary School.

READ: Bullied pupil had big dreams say family

In July, parents at the school rejected the appointment of a black principal. 

Sadtu is blaming the education department for failing to handle the situation.

Matric pupils are set to write preliminary exams next week.
 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close