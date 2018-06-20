Safety patrollers protest outside MEC's office

File: Safety patrollers protested outside the office of the Gauteng Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Wednesday. They say Nkosi-Malobane has not fulfilled her promises to pay them a stipend. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello

JOHANNESBURG - Safety patrollers protested outside the office of the Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Wednesday.

They say Nkosi-Malobane has not fulfilled her promises to pay them a stipend.

The patrollers claim they signed contracts in 2016 and that the Community Safety MEC has been avoiding them for two years.

Patrollers are now demanding that she be held accountable.

“The MEC promised the patrollers employment. She took them to college. We suspect that the certificates are not credited. We want the MEC to come talk to us about that and the outstanding salaries,” patroller representative Pat Khumalo said.

eNCA