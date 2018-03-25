Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Saftu angered by Chinese rail company claims

File: China South Rail claimed that it could not find local suppliers for certain components. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has expressed anger over reports that a Chinese rail company linked to the Guptas is seeking exemptions from its local content obligations.

The Company, China South Rail, claimed that it could not find local suppliers for certain components.

They also claim that technology licensing for these products were not available in South Africa.

In a statement, Saftu called for the awarding of railway rolling stock and all its components to South African companies employing local workers.

It also called on the Hawks and NPA to investigate bribery allegations to the tune of R5-million paid to Gupta companies.

