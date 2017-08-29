Salga call for review of councillor safety provisions

File: Metro police stand guard at Glebelands Hostel in July during a visit from the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political violence in the province. Salga wants councillor safety provisions to be reviewed. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Local Government Association (Salga) will on Tuesday present its 2016 report on the killing of councillors at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry underway in Mayville, KwaZulu-Natal.

“The presentation comes after the Salga national executive committee took a decision in July this year to make a case for councillor safety provisions to be reviewed, in light of the recent spate of killings,” said Salga spokesman Tahir Sema.

“The NEC had also committed to engage, among other stakeholders, the Moerane Commission to find sustainable solutions to address the killings of councillors. The presentation is anchored on a findings report titled ‘Violence in Democracy’, which was recently compiled by Salga.”

The commission, chaired by Advocate Moerane Marumo, was established by KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu in October last year to probe the ongoing political killings in the province.

According to Salga’s report, although a steady decrease of killings was recorded between 2011 and early 2016, more councillors were now either being intimidated and killed. “Some of the sources of the intimidation and killings of local government officials have been identified as economic resource competition and competing ideologies, among others.

“The reported intimidation and killings are also attributed to councillors’ own political parties, opposition parties, tenderpreneurs [business people who depended on government tenders], corrupt government officials, political opponents, and even criminals in some instances.”

Sema said the killing of councillors was not only confined to KwaZulu-Natal, as there were cases reported across other provinces too.

African News Agency