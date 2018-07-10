Samro removes Arthur Mafokate as board member

File: Samro has removed musician Arthur Mafokate as a non-executive board member "in light of the serious assault accusations leveled against him." Mofokate is currently on trial for assaulting singer Busisiwe Thwala, also known as Cici. Photo: Daily Sun / Jan Right / GALLO IMAGES

JOHANNESBURG - The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board has removed musician Arthur Mafokate as a non-executive board member "in light of the serious assault accusations levelled against him."

Mafokate is currently on trial for assaulting singer Busisiwe Thwala, also known as Cici.

#100MenMarch Arthur Mafokate didn’t attend the march held in Pretoria against gender based violence

— malungelo booi (@malungelob) July 10, 2018

In a statement, Samro says its board met this week to discuss Mafokate's position as board member.

"The grievous allegations against Mr Mafokate go to the heart of the violations that South African women face on a daily basis," Samro said.

#100MenMarch Mafokate in statement says he had been invited through RISA, SAMRO, SAACYF

— malungelo booi (@malungelob) July 10, 2018

"It was unanimously agreed that the ongoing court case involving Mr Mafokate and Ms Busisiwe Twala has continued to attract undesirable, and quite frankly worrying publicity, which has also caused serious harm to the public perception of the organisation."

#100MenMarch Mafokate says due to opposition he received from participating and threats to him and his family he decided not to attend the march

— malungelo booi (@malungelob) July 10, 2018

On behalf of the Samro Board, Jerry Mnisi said: “As a responsible corporate citizen operating in South Africa where violence generally, and gender-based violence specifically, is pandemic, Samro cannot be unresponsive in the midst of this matter that not only represents a severe social challenge in the country but also continues to erode the reputation and standing of our brand.”

#100MenMarch Mafokate says he stands resolute in his for women and children rights and activities aimed at combating gender based violence and abuse

— malungelo booi (@malungelob) July 10, 2018

#100MenMarch Mafokate says being accused of having perpetrated violence against woman doesn’t mean that I am guilty thereof. — malungelo booi (@malungelob) July 10, 2018

