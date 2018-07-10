Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Samro removes Arthur Mafokate as board member

  • South Africa
File: Samro has removed musician Arthur Mafokate as a non-executive board member "in light of the serious assault accusations leveled against him." Mofokate is currently on trial for assaulting singer Busisiwe Thwala, also known as Cici. Photo: Daily Sun / Jan Right / GALLO IMAGES

JOHANNESBURG - The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board has removed musician Arthur Mafokate as a non-executive board member "in light of the serious assault accusations levelled against him."

Mafokate is currently on trial for assaulting singer Busisiwe Thwala, also known as Cici.

 

 

In a statement, Samro says its board met this week to discuss Mafokate's position as board member. 

"The grievous allegations against Mr Mafokate go to the heart of the violations that South African women face on a daily basis," Samro said.

 

 

"It was unanimously agreed that the ongoing court case involving Mr Mafokate and Ms Busisiwe Twala has continued to attract undesirable, and quite frankly worrying publicity, which has also caused serious harm to the public perception of the organisation."

 

 

On behalf of the Samro Board, Jerry Mnisi said: “As a responsible corporate citizen operating in South Africa where violence generally, and gender-based violence specifically, is pandemic, Samro cannot be unresponsive in the midst of this matter that not only represents a severe social challenge in the country but also continues to erode the reputation and standing of our brand.”

 

