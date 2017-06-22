Samwu denies setting Bloemfontein City Hall alight

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has rejected reports that its members were involved in setting the Bloemfontein City Hall on fire.

The union said in a statement that it had learnt with "disappointment, shock and anger" that the Mangaung City Hall was set alight on Wednesday evening.

"We are further concerned that there are those who have begun pointing fingers at workers at the municipality, particularly our members.

Samwu members have been on strike for more than a month, demanding salary increases and protesting against what they describe as illegal appointments, nepotism and victimisation. They returned to work this week, but are reportedly upset that the municipality hasn't signed the agreement on the wages that will be paid to the workers.

Samwu said before its members were employees of the municipality, they were community members and as such they, too, needed to benefit from service delivery, including the use of municipal infrastructure. "It therefore would not make sense to blame workers or our members for being responsible for the fire, particularly given that the city hall has been used by our members as a gathering place.

"We therefore distance ourselves from the fire [and] we can safely conclude that none of our members was responsible. In fact, we are convinced that none of our members is even capable of such."

Samwu blamed the Mangaung metro for the tensions in the city, accusing it of turning the municipality into "a police state".

"We are also of the view that police should account for the fire as they were the one's securing the building prior to them indiscriminately shooting at workers for no apparent reason."

