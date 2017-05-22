Samwu threatens to shut down Mangaung municipality

File: Protests have resulted in isolated incidents of violence and destruction of property. Photo: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

BLOEMFONTEIN - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) is threatening to shut down Mangaung municipality in Bloemfontein this week.



The workers have been protesting since last week over what they’ve listed as failed promises of salary adjustments, illegal appointments, nepotism and victimisation of members.

Protests have resulted in isolated incidents of violence and destruction of property.

On Monday, the union expects to hear whether municipal officials are willing to continue with negotiations.

They have also vowed to continue striking until their demands are met.

eNCA