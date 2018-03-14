SANBS seeks injection of new blood

File: The service is embarking on a mass blood drive on 21 March in order to sign up first-time donors. Photo: SANBS

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is appealing to the public, especially young people, to become donors this Human Rights Day.

The service said it would embark on a mass blood drive on 21 March in order to sign up first-time donors to ensure “sufficient stock of safe blood available in South Africa.”

SANBS said at present, less than one percent of South Africans donated blood, which often led to blood shortages.

“We are therefore calling on anyone who has never donated or has not donated in over a year to heed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea and to become an agent of change and lend a hand by becoming a blood donor, starting on Human Rights Day,” SANBS Chief Marketing Officer Silungile Mlambo said.

Officials are hoping to collect 4,500 units of blood on the public holiday ahead of the Easter break.

“Holidays are unfortunately the time when we traditionally run short of blood because we are not able to host our regular drives at schools and university campuses. But this year, the SANBS wants to start turning things around,” Mlambo said.

The SANBS is especially appealing to people with group O blood to donate.

For more information on where to donate on Human Rights Day, you can either visit their website or you can call 0800 11 90 31.

eNCA