Sanco condemns N2 rock-throwing incidents

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) urged the KwaZulu-Natal road traffic management authorities and municipalities to put in place extraordinary measures to curb rock-throwing incidents on the N2.

Sanco condemned Saturday night’s incident in which a 30-year-old man was seriously injured when a rock was thrown at his car while he was travelling on the N2 northbound in the Tongaat area in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the man was “seriously injured” when a rock was thrown at his car at about 10pm and “he was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention”.

This latest incident brings the number of motorists who have been affected by rock throwing in the province to five in less than a month, with two people having died as a result of the crime.

“Deployment of road rangers to monitor movements on bridges, including potential threats and perpetrators, installation of surveillance cameras, as well as floodlights on affected bridges will save lives as part of eradicating the heinous phenomenon,” Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said.

He also conveyed condolences to the Hafejee and Raheem families who lost two family members, Amina Hafejee and her brother Abdur Raheem, when a boulder was thrown from a bridge and smashed through the windscreen of the car they were travelling in, killing them. They were on the N2 driving from Umhlanga to Stanger at the time of the incident.

Mahlangu said these despicable incidents required immediate and drastic action that would send an unequivocal message to perpetrators.

“A task team must be established to ensure that no effort is spared to ensure the safety of road users whose lives are threatened by mindless and heartless anarchists who have no regard for human lives,” he said.

African News Agency