SANDF deployed along Mozambican Channel to curb privacy

File: Two hundred SANDF members have been employed to fight piracy along the southern African Coast of the Indian Ocean. Photo: Flickr.com / John Stupart

CAPE TOWN – President Jacob Zuma’s office on Monday announced the extension of the deployment of SA National Defence Force troops in the Indian Ocean along the Mozambican channel to curb piracy.

“Two hundred (200) members of the SANDF were employed to monitor and deter piracy activities along the Southern African Coast of the Indian Ocean.

"They will continue monitoring and deterring piracy activities along the Southern African Coast of the Indian Ocean,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“The employment has been extended for the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018.”

The troops were first deployed in 2011 following attacks on by pirates off the Mozambican coast.

The defence department says the patrols by navy frigates have helped decrease incidents of piracy in the Southern African waters of the Indian Ocean.

African News Agency