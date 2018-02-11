SANDF to probe DRC torture claims

File: The SANDF had been alerted to reports of torture and assault in the DRC, allegedly committed by some of its members deployed under the United Nations mission. Photo: AFP / Rajexh Jantilal

PRETORIA - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Solly Shoke has instituted a formal investigation into allegations of torture by troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the military said in a statement on Saturday.

The Sandf had been alerted to reports of torture and assault in the DRC, allegedly committed by South African members deployed under the United Nations (UN) mission.

DRC citizens made the allegations against the soldiers, SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi confirmed.

He said Shoke viewed the allegations in such a serious light, he instituted a formal investigation into the matter to establish the veracity of the claims.

The probe will be conducted by national investigating officers, working closely with the UN office in the DRC.

"Genezal Shoke has emphasised that ill-discipline and criminality will not be tolerated within the ranks of the SANDF. Those found to have transgressed the code of conduct and military disciplinary code will be dealt with, without fear or favour," Mgobozi added.

African News Agency