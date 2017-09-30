Sandton cop gang nabbed

Three police officers and five suspects were arrested in Sandton in connection with robbery, possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms Photo: Facebook picture

JOHANNESBURG – Three police officers and five suspects have been arrested by the Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team for conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of drugs and unlicensed firearms.

The Sandton Community Police Forum said in a facebook post that the two officers were from Douglasdale and labelled them as “embarrassing.”

“Five suspects and two SAPS members from Douglasdale were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of drugs and other crimes,” the post quoted Sandton police station Commander Brigadier Moodley as saying.

“One unlicenced pistol and one unlicenced semi-automatic rifle were recovered."

It is alleged that they planned to commit a robbery at the Fourways Mall and fled after the mall security arrested one suspect with another two unlicensed firearms.

A third Policeman from Douglasdale was also arrested at the mall.

The fleeing suspects were stopped on the N1 near Sandton.

A total of six suspects and three SAPS members were arrested.

Douglasdale police said the matter was in the hands of the provincial department but no Gauteng police spokesperson could be reached for comments.

eNCA