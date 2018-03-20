Sanral condemns tollgate violence

File: The South African National Roads Agency condemned the use of violence by striking workers at a tollgate in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Sapa / Werner Beukes

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) condemned the use of violence by striking workers at a tollgate in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the agency said it was saddened by the injury of four temporary workers at the uMvoti toll plaza.

“The police are investigating charges of wilful damage to property,” Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma confirmed.

Sanral called on employer Intertoll and the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) to find a speedy and amicable solution to the impasse.

“Intertoll will cooperate with the investigation by providing authentic footage of the crimes being committed and have identified suspects," Macozoma said.

“We are deeply disappointed and very concerned about the use of violence by striking workers. While it is a right to engage in protest action in our constitutional democracy - violence, intimidation and property damage can never be condoned.”

The agency called for stronger law enforcement agencies in the affected area.

“We will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to minimise disruption and eradicate criminality,” Macozoma added.

