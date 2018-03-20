Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Santaco slams Ekurhuleni mayor

  • South Africa
EKURHULENI 20 March 2018 - The South African National Taxi Council has slammed Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. Santaco says the mayor and the metro have failed to athere to their concerns. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council has slammed Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Santaco says the mayor and the metro have failed to attend to their concerns.

It's disputed reports that it's against the Bus Rapid Transit system.

BJ Mahlangu said Santaco is not happy with the manner in which authorities handled the process.

Taxi operators have embarked on a strike on Tuesday, demanding action from Ekurhuleni authorities.

Mahlangu said the strike will continue on Wednesday if their demands aren't met.

