Santaco slams Ekurhuleni mayor

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council has slammed Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Santaco says the mayor and the metro have failed to attend to their concerns.
#TaxiStrike The @City_Ekurhuleni Taxi industry is demanding better implementation of the BRT bus system. They accuse mayor @mzwandileMasina of not responding to several letters. pic.twitter.com/ftSBwVoKqY— silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) March 20, 2018
It's disputed reports that it's against the Bus Rapid Transit system.
BJ Mahlangu said Santaco is not happy with the manner in which authorities handled the process.
Taxi operators have embarked on a strike on Tuesday, demanding action from Ekurhuleni authorities.
Mahlangu said the strike will continue on Wednesday if their demands aren't met.
