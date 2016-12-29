Santaco warns members to be cautious

File: The taxi organisation has urged taxi drivers to be cautious and self-disciplined during the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Santaco has issued a stern warning to its members saying that it's concerned over the number of fatal taxi accidents over the past few weeks.

The taxi organisation has urged taxi drivers to be cautious and self-disciplined during the festive season.

It says it would recommend harsher sentences for reckless drivers.

The number of road fatalities has increased significantly compared to last year. In 2015, taxi accidents accounted for six percent of the overall national death toll.

About 80 percent of accidents on South African roads are said to be caused by human error.

