SAPS air wing rescues six people from fast flowing rivers in Limpopo

Since Thursday, the South African Police Service air wing, with search and rescue members and other emergency services, have rescued six people from fast flowing rivers in Limpopo as a result of the recent heavy rain. Photo: African News Agency

POLOKWANE – Since Thursday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) air wing, with search and rescue members and other emergency services, have rescued six people from fast flowing rivers as a result of the recent heavy rain, Limpopo police said.

Three of those rescued, from the Limpopo River near Beit Bridge, were young girls aged between six and 10 years, the SAPS said in a statement on its official Facebook page on Sunday.

In addition, police divers recovered the bodies of three young boys who drowned in ditches filled with water in the Giyani and Mankweng areas.

“Community members are requested to refrain from crossing swollen or fast-flowing rivers and streams, either on foot or in vehicles.

“Parents are also advised to caution children not to swim in water-filled ditches or holes as they can easily underestimate the depth of the water,” the SAPS statement said.

Africa News Agency