SAPS embarks on re-enlistment process

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) will be will be re-enlisting former members from the rank of constable to warrant officer in the ranks they previously held, a SAPS media release announced on Friday.

The release sai that the Acting SAPS National Commissioner had approved this process. Those reemployed would be 'remunerated on the minimum salary notch applicable to their relevant rank.'

The announcement indicated that advertisements would go out in all the major Sunday newspapers on 18 June. Information about the process would be available on the SAPS website www.saps.gov.za, under the heading, 'Careers'.

It said that the "focus of the re-enlistment process will be to improve capacity in different SAPS environments, focusing on Commercial Crime units, Organised Crime units, Detective units at police stations, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units, forensic social workers, intelligence gatherers, crime information officers, police stations, 10111 centres, K9 units, Public Order Policing, Mounted units and generic support."

Former SAPS members who had retired, whether early or after reaching compulsory retirement age, would not be considered for re-enlistment.

The same would apply to those who were dishonourably discharged and/or dismissed from the SAPS or left pending the conclusion of a disciplinary enquiry and/or criminal proceedings.

Those who left the SAPS longer than ten years ago would also not be able to apply.

eNCA