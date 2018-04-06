Software shut down won't affect operations: SAPS

FILE: The police service has confirmed certain systems have been shut down, but it says it can still continue operations. Photo: eNCA / Dasen Thathiah

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Thursday said it has put contingency plans in place to ensure operations continue despite some of its software services being shut down.

It comes after Forensic Data Analysis (FDA), which supplies the software to the police, said it has not been paid since it started work for SAPS in December.

The police confirmed certain systems have been shut down but assured people it will continue serving the community.

In a statement, police said "while the shutting down of the said systems is likely to affect the efficiency of certain operations within the SAPS, they, however, do not completely bring operations to a halt."

"In the meantime, we are seeking legal advice on this matter and we will act accordingly. Also, we will not be giving out specifics given that there are serious security implications and that we may potentially need to act on the legal advice if necessary."

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police said it will have a special hearing on police technology procurement in June.

eNCA