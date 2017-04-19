SAPS launch manhunt for hitman targeting KZN police

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a police officer in Durban on Wednesday.

Captain Bheki Simelane was killed just metres from his house in Phoenix; gunman shot him before fleeing in a car.

The 58-year-old Captain left his home early in the morning to take a taxi to work, soon after, he was lying dead in the street.

“He board into a taxi at 6:30 here where we are standing right now so when he was here he was accosted by one unknown man who fired shot towards him twice, once to the head and once to the side and then he died instantly then immediately after that according to the eye witness there was a red polo that came stopped there and he jumped to the car and they fled the scene,” said KZN Police Spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele.

A career policeman, Simelane was with the service for 35 years.

He was also the spokesperson for the Point Police Station, where he worked.

His colleagues have ruled out robbery as a motive, and believe it was a hit.

“Our concerns is that it was not a robbery because everything was found we suspect that he was just targeted either as a policeman or there are other reasons why and that is subject to investigation,” Mbhele said.

The incident has sparked renewed concern about the increase in the number of attacks on officers in the province.

Simelane is the fourth policeman to be killed since January.

eNCA