SAPS to brief Parliament Committee on cash heists

  • South Africa
File: According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, cash-in-transit heists have risen in the first quarter of 2018. Photo: ER24

PRETORIA - The South African Police Service is under pressure to curb the rising number of cash-in-transit heists.

It will brief Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday about plans to tackle the problem.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, cash-in-transit heists have risen in the first quarter of 2018, compared to last year.

Over the last few days, frustrated workers in this sector took to the streets, demanding safer working conditions and equipment.

eNCA

