SAPS looks to CCTV, drones after eNcogobo deaths: Top cop

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was briefing Parliament on how the police will up safety at stations after the massacre in eNcogobo.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Wednesday said the South African Police Service (SAPS) will up their safety strategy with the use of technology like CCTV cameras and drones.

Sitole was briefing Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police on safety strategies for the eNcogobo police station in the Eastern Cape, which was earmarked as high priority, after five officers were killed there.

An off-duty solider was also killed in February’s incident.

“I issued an instruction that a physical security assessment would be conducted. We looked at the security installations required so we could enhance the safety of our members,” Sitole said.

“Currently, we are working on a project on the installation of CCTV cameras, which will be done by or before the end of June. Then we will look at a number of issues, like electrifying the fence,” he added.

