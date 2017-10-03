Sapu: 10111 work 'dangerous'

File: 10111 emergency workers will continue with the strike they initiated in July as members of Sapu are demanding better wages. Photo: eNCA / Dasen Thathiah

JOHANNESBURG – 10111 emergency workers will continue with the strike they initiated in July as members of the South African Policing Union (Sapu) are demanding better wages.

Union members aim to march to the Union Buildings on 16 October to demand a review on their salary grading.

“Taking into account the work that these people do, it is more dangerous than the work that is being done by other call centre members who are earning more than what they are earning,” Sapu president Mpho Kwinika says.

“A case study was done and when it was concluded, the police had to review salary grading from level five to seven, which was feasible and doable. But when general Phiyega was out of office, those who came in felt that they would no longer implement.”

Sapu says plans to reduce police numbers will only exacerbate the crime situation in places like Phillipi in Cape Town.

“The issue of Phillipi Marikana in the Western Cape is one of human resources. They need more resources to deploy into that environment," Kwinika said.

“You are now creating more challenges for policing... in that environment. Policing is not doing well in the country in all 5 key programmes, including administration, visiblity, detective services and the... Hawks.”

The Sapu president says that the intelligence unit is also not doing well and if the police department wants to do away with 3,000 jobs, government should first look at its bloated Cabinet.

