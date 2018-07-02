SARS aims to collect R1.34-trillion in tax amid judicial inquiry

File: The South African Revenue Service has set its sights on collecting R1,34-trillion in this tax season. Photo: Google Earth

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has set its sights on collecting R1,34-trillion in this tax season.

SARS's ambitious target comes at a time when many South Africans have lost trust in the revenue collector.

The revenue collector has been plagued by years of controversy, leading to a judicial inquiry ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane is currently embroiled in a bitter battle to save his job after Ramaphosa suspended him in March.

Since the commission started hearing testimony last week, Moyane has had all sorts of allegations levelled against him by a number of former senior staff members.

Despite all this, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is pleading with South Africans not to lose trust in the revenue collector.

“The lost confidence that you say came out of the commission, one I would like us to desist from getting too deep from what is coming out of the commission until the commission has concluded its work. I think we should give these processes time to play out because if we make statements, it’s as if we are participating in the commission when we are not. But coming to the confidence whether it was coming out of the commission or not it’s an area which we should focus on our attention to and say what government is doing even by the process itself is looking on how best we build confidence of South Africans.”

Nene said despite the challenge posed by low levels of confidence, he's given Acting Commissioner Mark Kingon a collection target of R1,34-trillion.

Last year, under Moyane's stewardship, SARS collections came in at R50-billion below target.

Kingon said he's up to the task of reaching the new target.

SARS may be going through turbulence but the Finance Minister has encouraged South Africans to file their tax returns. He says SARS is trying to rebuild its revenue relationship with South Africans.

eNCA