LIVE VIDEO: SARS public hearings continue

PRETORIA - The first day of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) kicked off with former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan being the first witness to take the stand.

Gordhan set the tone, presenting just how the previous structures and systems worked for the revenue.

He showed how SARS functioned as a well-oiled machine due to systems and structures put in place.

Gordhan said during his tenure at SARS, the revenue service was a world-class efficient tax administrator.

But SARS has since been rocked with a number of scandals.

Retired judge Robert Nugent has been appointed as the inquiry's commissioner to try and find out where the revenue service went wrong.

The probe is focused on the four-year period between April 2014 until March this year.

Preliminary findings need to be submitted by the end of September.

The hearings will continue until Friday.

eNCA