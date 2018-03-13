SARS must explain Makwakwa reinstatement to Parliaments finance committee

FILE: Jonas Makwakwa was accused of money laundering after the Financial Intelligence Centre flagged cash deposits of R1.7-million made into his bank account. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - SARS is expected to appear before Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance again on Tuesday over the reinstatement of Jonas Makwakwa.

Makwakwa, a senior SARS official who was suspended last year, is regarded as an ally of SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.

Makwakwa was accused of money laundering after the Financial Intelligence Centre flagged cash deposits of R1.7-million made into his bank account.

Moyane has defended Makwakwa.

The committee's chairperson has criticised Moyane over the way the matter has been handled.

eNCA