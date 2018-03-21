SA's gender pay gap in the spotlight on Human Rights Day

JOHANNESBURG - Women earn 27 percent less than their male counterparts in South Africa.
That's according to a new Ipsos survey.
The 2017 Pulse of the People report surveyed more than 3,500 employed South Africans across various occupations and regions.
Another problem highlighted, is that women are uncertain about their retirement, often having to rely on men.
eNCA's business reporter, Heidi Giokos, spoke to news anchor, Jeremy Maggs.
[WATCH] An Ipsos survey shows that 32% of women feel vague and unsure about their retirement plan. Business reporter @Heidigiokos unpacks this with @maggsonmedia Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/x2cUvtuIE2— eNCA (@eNCA) March 21, 2018
— eNCA (@eNCA) March 21, 2018
For every R55 women earn men earn R100. Gender pay gap is widening and not closing. #eNCA #GenderEquality https://t.co/1FRd5vUeYM— Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) March 21, 2018
eNCA
