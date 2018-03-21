Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

SA's gender pay gap in the spotlight on Human Rights Day

  • South Africa
File: Women are more uncertain about their financial futures than men. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Women earn 27 percent less than their male counterparts in South Africa. 

That's according to a new Ipsos survey.

The 2017 Pulse of the People report surveyed more than 3,500 employed South Africans across various occupations and regions.

READ: Tennis great Navratilova slams BBC over Wimbledon pay

Another problem highlighted, is that women are uncertain about their retirement, often having to rely on men. 

eNCA's business reporter, Heidi Giokos, spoke to news anchor, Jeremy Maggs.

 

— eNCA (@eNCA) March 21, 2018

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close