SA's mortality rate continues to drop

  • South Africa
South Africa's mortality rate continued to decline in 2016. Photo: Twitter: @StatsSA

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s mortality rate has dropped according to figures from StatsSA released on Tuesday. 

The numbers suggest fewer South Africans are dying on a yearly basis.

Officials registered just over 456,000 deaths in 2016, 3.5 percent fewer than 2015.

Tuberculosis remains the biggest killer of men, accounting for 6.5 percent of deaths.

Diabetes is second on the list, with 5.5 percent of deaths in women.

South Africa’s mortality rate has been dropping for the past decade after having climbed above 600,000 in 2006.

eNCA

