SA's mortality rate continues to drop

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s mortality rate has dropped according to figures from StatsSA released on Tuesday.

The numbers suggest fewer South Africans are dying on a yearly basis.

Officials registered just over 456,000 deaths in 2016, 3.5 percent fewer than 2015.

Majority of deaths in SA occurred in most populous provinces. 21% of deaths occurred in #Gauteng, 19% in KwaZulu-Natal & 14% in the #EasternCape #StatsSA https://t.co/BdXqxk53hC pic.twitter.com/Bzld8eGP9W — Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 27, 2018

57,4% of #deaths in 2016 were due to non-communicable diseases, 31,3% due to communicable & 11,2% due to injuries #StatsSA https://t.co/BdXqxk53hC pic.twitter.com/5s7AeevzUa — Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 27, 2018

Tuberculosis remains the biggest killer of men, accounting for 6.5 percent of deaths.

Diabetes is second on the list, with 5.5 percent of deaths in women.

Assault accounted for 14,8% of non-natural #deaths, transport accidents for 12,5%. Both transport accidents & assault deaths peaked in December #StatsSA https://t.co/BdXqxk53hC pic.twitter.com/sVgNjv0xZB — Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 27, 2018

South Africa’s mortality rate has been dropping for the past decade after having climbed above 600,000 in 2006.

