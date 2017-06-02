Meet SA's new top cop

File: Lesetja Mothiba joined the police in 1982 and served as commander at the Alexandra police station for several years. Photo: eNCA/Sethembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Police Service has a new acting commissioner, Lesetja Mothiba.

President Jacob Zuma appointed Mothiba with immediate effect, replacing Khomotso Phahlane who's being investigated for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

"My role is fight crime and that is what I am here for, to fight crime and to provide services to the people of this country,” the newly appointed commissioner told journalists in Parliament.

Mothiba was Gauteng commissioner and the SAPS Divisional Head of the Management Intervention Unit.

He was moved to head office, to assess the performance of the police.

#Phahlane New acting commissioner Mothiba: thank the president for appointing me. My role is to fight crime.

Mothiba joined the police in 1982 and served as commander at the Alexandra police station.

Before he was appointed as assistant commissioner in 2004, Mothiba served as the component head: In-Service Training at Division Training, which is the department responsible for the training of all SAPS personnel.

In October 2011 he was appointed as divisional commissioner for visible policing with the rank of Lieutenant-General.

