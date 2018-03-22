SA's priority crime unit dismantle syndicate for fraud and money laundering

FILE: Five people were arrested in connection with alleged fraud, and money laundering in Upington, Northern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people were arrested in connection with alleged fraud, and money laundering in Upington, Northern Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks) said on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the syndicate utilised fraudulent documents to purchase vehicles for their personal benefit,” spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

“They allegedly continued to recruit other individuals who would apply fraudulently and assist them with the required fraudulent documentation for a share in the value of the transaction. The approximate amount is R2.2 million.”

Mnisi said William Groenewald, 37, George Albertus Van Wyk, 47, Elizabeth Visagie, 56, David Herlin Oliphant, 50, and Johannes Saal, 49, appeared in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and they were released on warning.

The case was postponed to April 25, for further investigation.

