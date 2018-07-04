Sassa assures beneficiaries after grant payments failure

File: The South African Social Security Agency has assured beneficiaries that everything is under control. This after some beneficiaries failed to get their grant payments. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

JOHANNESBURG – South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu failed to appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Wednesday.

However, the committee's chairperson insisted Mahlangu give his report to the committee over the phone.

Mahlangu apologised for not showing up and said he was busy resolving the issues around grant payments.

“Chairperson I must upfront apologise for not having come through. Precisely because of the recent developments regarding the payment of social grants….so in the process, the system was experiencing that timing out due to being strained by multiple logons to access grants.”

Mahlangu also explained why social grants beneficiaries have experienced problems with their new cards.

“Beneficiaries were saying my grant is R1,600, but I tried to withdraw it and it’s rejecting me. We realize that on the switch there is a cap or a threshold of R1,500. That is why it was rejecting the value above R1,500. That has since been removed.”

Mahlangu's assured MPs and beneficiaries the situation is under control.

eNCA