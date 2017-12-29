Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Sassa completes test to pay 100 beneficiaries using banks

  • South Africa
File: The South African Social Security Agency has successfully initiated a test case to directly pay about 100 social grant beneficiaries, using commercial bank accounts. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has successfully initiated a test case to directly pay about 100 social grant beneficiaries using commercial bank accounts.

This is in preparation for next month’s payment cycle.

According to Sassa, the test is part of the plan to in-source social grant payments.

But the agency said it will continue to pay beneficiaries who receive their grants at cash pay points and those who use merchants until  December next year.

This month, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe announced that Sassa and the post office have reached a landmark deal over social grant payments.

Radebe has assured social grant recipients they will continue receiving grants beyond April 2018, which is the Constitutional Court’s deadline for Sassa to take over social grant payments from Cash Paymaster Services.

