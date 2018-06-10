Sassa employees to go ahead with strike

JOHANNESBURG – Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees have vowed to go ahead with a strike on Monday.
That comes after members of Cosatu and its affiliates called off a planned strike by public servants.
A majority of trade unions representing around 100,000 workers agreed to government's offer of a seven percent wage increase.
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which was demanding a 12 percent increase, had planned a so-called day of rage on Monday aimed at crippling government services.
The Association said the strike by Sassa employees will not disrupt grant payouts but may affect new registrations.
