Sassa employees to go ahead with strike

JOHANNESBURG – Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees have vowed to go ahead with a strike on Monday.

That comes after members of Cosatu and its affiliates called off a planned strike by public servants.

A majority of trade unions representing around 100,000 workers agreed to government's offer of a seven percent wage increase.

The Public Servants Association (PSA), which was demanding a 12 percent increase, had planned a so-called day of rage on Monday aimed at crippling government services.

The Association said the strike by Sassa employees will not disrupt grant payouts but may affect new registrations.

