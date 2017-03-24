Sassa officials nabbed for fraudulent grant payouts

File: Eight Sassa officials have been arrested in Mpumalanga for fraud. Photo: Sassa website

JOHANNESBURG - Eight officials from South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) have been arrested in Mpumalanga for fraud.

They allegedly manipulated the system to pay out grants of more than R5.5-million to people who did not qualify.

Hawks spokesman Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the suspects allegedly manipulated the system by registering able-bodied people as people living with disabilities.

“The suspects defrauded the state with more than R5.5-million. The investigations into the matter was started in December 2015,” said Sekgotodi.

The suspects will appear in the Tonga magistrate's court on Friday.

African News Agency