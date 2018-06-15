GUIDE: Sassa, Post Office in weekend grant card swap blitz

File: The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office will on Saturday embark in a nationwide blitz to swap social grant beneficiaries from old cards. Photo: Twitter.com/OfficialSASSA

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office will on Saturday embark on a nationwide blitz to swap social grant beneficiaries from old cards.

Beneficiaries are urged to “go swap their old card for a new one this weekend at dedicated venues throughout the country,” the agency said in a statement.

“Post Office and Sassa employees will be on duty at more than 70 dedicated card swap venues throughout the country on 16 and 17 June [Saturday and Sunday] in a nationwide card swap blitz.”

The Post Office said beneficiaries would not be charged R10 per month or any such ‘service fee’, when using the new card.

It said beneficiaries would therefore get their grants in full.

Beneficiaries can change their cards at one of the following venues:

