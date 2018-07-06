Sassa sorry for grant payments failure, distributes food parcels

File: The Social Security Agency says it's confident all beneficiaries will receive their full grant payments in the next couple of days. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A system failure has left an estimated 700,000 social grant recipients without their payments this week.

Food parcels are being distributed to beneficiaries who still can’t access their money.

The payment problems are related to the introduction of new Sassa cards.

The agency said it's confident all beneficiaries will receive their full grant payments in the next couple of days.

Sassa has apologised to all those affected.

“We sincerely apologise for what happened. We encourage people to enlist for the new Sassa card because by the end of September the old card will not be working,” said Sassa spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko.

