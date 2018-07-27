Sassagate explained: research unpacks how it happened

File: Authors of the report "How One Word Can Change The Game: A Case Study Of State Capture And The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)" state it all began with an irregular contract in 2012. Photo: Gallo / Alet Pretorius

CAPE TOWN - A new report on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) exposes the modus operandi used to capture the grants system.

"How One Word Can Change The Game: A Case Study Of State Capture And The South African Social Security Agency" was conducted by the State Capacity Research Project, and focuses on a different kind of state capture - one that doesn’t involve the Gupta family.

The authors state it all began when the agency and Cash Paymaster Services entered into an irregular contract in 2012, allowing CPS to hold a monopoly over grant payments.

Robyn Foley, a researcher for the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition, explained, "It had several effects. The first is the weakening of the institution itself. For us, the actual state capture is not just state-looting but the repurposing of the institution itself. With the contract of CPS, that’s effectively enabled CPS and Net 1 to repurpose the function of paying of grants, into being able to establish and extract financial benefit from grant benefices. Effectively that’s the state capture that we looked at."

Several key role players are noted, including former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The report also details the involvement of former President Jacob Zuma’s then lawyer, Michael Hulley. It alludes to Hulley, acting on Zuma’s orders, exerting influence on how grants should be distributed.

Researchers say the ultimate benefactor of the scandal has been NET1, a private American company which owns CPS but despite the alleged corrupt activities, there have been no prosecutions to date.

The report concludes that Sassa-gate is part of what it calls a “Zuma-centred political project”.

eNCA