SCA to hear Pistorius appeal

File: The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the six-year sentence is too lenient and Oscar Pistorius should have received the prescribed minimum of 15 years behind bars. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will hear the State’s appeal against Oscar Pistorius's murder sentence on the third of November.

This will be the second time the State is appealing the Pistorius case.

It successfully had his culpable homicide conviction replaced with one of murder.

The High Court in Pretoria sentenced the athlete to six years behind bars for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Pistorius claimed he thought she was an intruder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the six-year sentence is too lenient and Pistorius should have received the prescribed minimum of 15 years behind bars.

eNCA