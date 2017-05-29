SCA to hear Walus's parole case

28 May 2017 - Chris Hani’s killer was granted parole in March last year, but is still behind bars pending an appeal by the Justice Minister. Video: eNCA

BLOEMFONTEIN - The South African Communist Party will picket at the Supreme Court of Appeals in support of an appeal that will be heard against parole for Janusz Walus,

A procedural irregularity halted the Justice Minister Michael Masutha's appeal against parole that was granted to Chris Hani’s killer last year.

The Supreme Court ordered that additional documents be filed, explaining why Masutha didn’t consider a victim impact statement from the Hani family.

Walus, who gunned down the SACP leader in April 1993, has been behind bars for 24 years.

Seen by many as an unrepentant killer, and by others as a man who's done the time and apologised, Walus was granted parole in March 2016 but remains behind bars pending the appeal.

A parole specialist said he found it strange that the victim impact statement which was filed by the Hani family either wasn’t considered by Masutha or wasn’t included in their court papers.

“He had to have somehow considered it as part of his decision-making process, and that is one of the most important things in a review, to get all the records of everything involved in his consideration process," lawyer Clifford Gordon said.

The Communist Party has called for an official inquest into Hani’s murder, saying Walus is yet to tell the whole truth, but Gordon said granting or rejecting parole can be a complex process.

