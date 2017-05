File: An actor on the soap opera 'Scandal!' was arrested with 15 others at a brothel in Springs, Ekurhuleni. Photo: Flickr.com/Victor

JOHANNESBURG - An actor in the popular soapie Scandal! has been arrested along with 16 others at a brothel in Springs, east of Johannesburg.

The six men and 11 women -- aged between 19 and 43 years old -- have been charged under the Sexual Offences Act.

The arrest follows another bust at a brothel in the same area.

Five teenage girls were allegedly held as sex slaves in what appeared to be a barber shop.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on charges of human trafficking.

eNCA