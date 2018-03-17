Schabir Shaik agrees to testify against Zuma

File: Schabir Shaik has agreed to testify against former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: AFP / STR

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma's former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik has agreed to testify against his friend.

After 15 years of legal wrangling, the former president will have his day in court following the NPA's announcement to prosecute him.

Both Zuma and Shaik were accused of having improperly benefitted from the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

Shaik was convicted for his role in the matter in 2005.

Breaking: Schabir Shaik says he has been asked to testify against former friend and client Jacob Zuma but he has not yet decided whether he will become a state witness. #ZumaCharges @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 16, 2018

He only served over two years in prison and was later released on medical parole.

Zuma will face charges relating to fraud, racketeering and corruption for his alleged involvement in the arms deal.

He denies the allegations.

eNCA