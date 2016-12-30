School closed after initiate is found beaten

File: An initiation school has been closed after one of the initiates was very badly beaten, apparently by teachers. Photo: AFP / Alexander Joe

JOHANNESBURG - An initiation school at Foster Follan Farm on the outskirts of Masilo, Theunissen, has been closed after one of the initiates was very badly beaten, apparently by teachers, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Malebo Khosana said the school was closed on Wednesday after a raid by the police and officials from the Department of Health.

“On arrival at the scene they found that an initiate had been beaten and sustained serious injuries.

"Paramedics were summoned to the scene and an injured initiate was taken to Katleho hospital in Virginia for medical attention,” Khosana said.

An assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) docket has been opened.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a 20-year-old initiate from Peter Swart in Bloemfontein who attended the initiation school was severely assaulted by the teachers for a reason not disclosed at the current stage,” she said.

The suspects were known but had not yet been arrested, she added.

“As much as we accept that initiations are part of culture, we will not accept barbaric actions in the name of practising culture.

"We will continue to enforce the law and close those illegal initiation schools and arrest those found to have acted outside the law,” said Lieutenant General Lebeoana Tsumane.

