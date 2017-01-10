Investigation of school uniform price collusion welcomed

File: The Gauteng education department has welcomed the Competition Commission’s investigation of school uniform prices. Photo: eNCA/Sethembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - It could be a while before parents see any relief in the cost of school uniforms, according to the Competition Commission, which is investigating possible collusion in the sector.

The Gauteng education department has welcomed the investigation.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Monday: "We've given the Competition Commission our support, because it’s very important.

"You know education must not be for the privileged few."

Deputy commissioner of the commission Hardin Ratshisusu said the investigation would be going into much more detail this year.

"This year we will be looking at all the schools where this conduct is taking place. This is a lot of schools across the country. And hopefully by the end of the year we [will] resolve this once and for all."

eNCA