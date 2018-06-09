Schools torched during protests over by-election results in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - Two schools were set alight in Mpumalanga on Friday, just three days after another school was burned in the North West.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Basic Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga alleged that protesters unhappy with by-election burned the two schools on Friday.

"Siyathokoza Secondary School in Mpumalanga was set alight yesterday. A disgruntled group of people unhappy about bi-election results turned on the school to vent their anger. I am speechless! Thabana Senior Phase School was also burned down yesterday by the same group of people who were protesting the by-election results in Thabana Village," he said.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) statement released earlier this week, the African National Congress (ANC) represented by Phindile Mnguni retained ward seven in Dr JS Moroka Municipality in Mpumalanga.

On Tuesday, Tiang Primary School in North West was set alight and records of all Grade three pupils were destroyed in the fire.

eNCA