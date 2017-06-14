Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Scientists excited about new women's HIV prevention ring

  • South Africa


DURBAN - A new HIV prevention method for women will soon be submitted to local and international regulatory authorities.

Scientists at the 8th SA Aids Conference in Durban are excited about a vaginal ARV ring, called the Dapivirine ring, said to reduce women's risk of infection by 30 percent.

 

Statistics show women between the ages of 15 and 24 carry the highest burden of HIV in South Africa.

The ring, which prevents HIV from replicating and transmitting from men to women during sex, was tested in two large-scale trials involving four thousand women in South Africa, Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The trial results will in the next two weeks be sent to the European Medical Association, a body the World Health Organisation relies on for scientific opinion.

The findings will also be submitted to the Medical Control Council in South Africa by the end of the year.

