Scopa seeks to resolve electricity debt row

PARLIAMENT - Ten municipalities locked in a legal battle with Eskom have told Scopa they're struggling to settle their electricity debt.
According to a statement from Scopa, the municipalities cited illegal connections and the high unemployment rate for their failure to pay for electricity.
They owe Eskom R10-billion.
Scopa says they've been informed that businesses in those areas have made arrangement to pay Eskom directly.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts will meet with the Inter-Ministerial task team tomorrow to discuss the issue.
