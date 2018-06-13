Scopa seeks to resolve electricity debt row

File: Ten municipalities locked in a legal battle with Eskom have told Scopa they're struggling to settle their electricity debt. Photo: Flickr.com / Tau Zero

PARLIAMENT - Ten municipalities locked in a legal battle with Eskom have told Scopa they're struggling to settle their electricity debt.

According to a statement from Scopa, the municipalities cited illegal connections and the high unemployment rate for their failure to pay for electricity.

They owe Eskom R10-billion.

Scopa says they've been informed that businesses in those areas have made arrangement to pay Eskom directly.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts will meet with the Inter-Ministerial task team tomorrow to discuss the issue.

eNCA