Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Scopa seeks to resolve electricity debt row

  • South Africa
File: Ten municipalities locked in a legal battle with Eskom have told Scopa they're struggling to settle their electricity debt. Photo: Flickr.com / Tau Zero

PARLIAMENT - Ten municipalities locked in a legal battle with Eskom have told Scopa they're struggling to settle their electricity debt.

According to a statement from Scopa, the municipalities cited illegal connections and the high unemployment rate for their failure to pay for electricity.

READ: Eskom to cut power supply to Free State's municipality

They owe Eskom R10-billion.

Scopa says they've been informed that businesses in those areas have made arrangement to pay Eskom directly.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts will meet with the Inter-Ministerial task team tomorrow to discuss the issue.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close