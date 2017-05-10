Scopa turns its sight to nepotism

File: Using a 2008 report, that revealed that millions were lost, to demonstrate that nothing has changed, Scopa chair Themba Godi said it seems the department of police has gone rogue with regards to matters of conflict of interest. Photo: Gallo Images/City Press/Leon Sadiki

PARLIAMENT - The parliamentary watchdog is turning its focus on state officials and relatives benefiting from government tenders.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) heard from the auditor general on Tuesday, that millions have been awarded in this form of nepotism -- behaviour that became unlawful last August.

The auditor general calls this behaviour unethical and unlawful.

Using a 2008 report, that revealed that millions were lost, to demonstrate that nothing has changed, Scopa chair Themba Godi said it seems the department of police has gone rogue with regards to matters of conflict of interest.

Over the past three years, R30-million has been awarded to the relatives and employees who do business with national departments before legislation that prohibited this behaviour was put in place.

The department also has the highest number of instances reported for investigation.

"If you look at the figures you can see that the people who must be arrested are the police as well as the department of justice and constitutional development, the very departments that must ensure that the law is enforced," Godi said.

They are followed by the departments of trade and industry, public works and water and sanitation.

Disciplinary action and tighter monitoring are some measures that have been taken but not to satisfactory levels.

Auditor General Auditing Services leader, Eugene Zungu explained, "We're seeing a lack of consequence management, which has now resulted in some of these departments not being able to get out of this noncompliance.

Scopa says departmental administration heads will have to face the consequences if the situation doesn’t improve.



eNCA