Patricia de Lille faces another motion of no confidence

File: A second DA-sanctioned motion of no confidence in Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille was placed before the municipal council on Wednesday. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she's disappointed that the DA has decided not to give her a chance to clear her name.

The DA caucus is proceeding with another motion of no confidence against her.

In February, the mayor narrowly defeated the motion with a single vote.

At its elective conference in April, the DA amended its constitution and introduced the recall or accountability clause, giving them the right to recall a member elected to an executive structure if members have lost faith in them.

Weeks later, the City of Cape Town's DA caucus used the clause to oust De Lille.

But the political veteran wasn’t going down without a fight.

The party revoked De Lille's membership on the basis that she'd expressed her desire to resign as mayor in a radio interview.

De Lille then launched a series of court applications against the DA.

She asked the court to reinstate her as mayor, pending the outcome of an application to test the constitutional validity of the DA's new rule.

The court decided in her favour.

She's now challenging the DA to follow due process when trying to come up against her.

